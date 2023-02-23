“Keep It To Yourselves” – Susan Peters Tells Men Of God Sharing Revelations About Presidential Elections

Popular Nigerian actress, Susan Peters, has shared her opinion on men of God giving revelation about the upcoming presidential election.

On her Instagram story, the actress urged Nigerians to avoid following blindly and called for Pastors to refrain from having visions regarding the upcoming election.

READ ALSO: Bishop Oyedepo Warns Nigerians Against Voting For A Particular Candidate Few Days To Election

She further mentioned that the pastors who are supposed to see revelations about other issues plaguing the nation have refused to do that. However, every pastor seems to have something to say about the upcoming elections.

She wrote: “wait ooo, all this men of God suddenly seeing revelations about sat, please with all due respect keep it to yourselves. So many issues in the country, you people didn’t see these ones. Abeg make una free Nigerians please, our mumu don do!!!”

See post below: