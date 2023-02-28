Keke Palmer Welcomes First Son With Partner

Hollywood actress Keke Palmer and her partner, Darius Daulton Jackson, are new parents as they welcome their first son.

Keke made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, stating she welcomed her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson over the weekend.

The actor shared a collection of photos and videos documenting her first days into parenthood with Jackson.

She wrote,” Hey Son!!!!.

“Only 48hrs of being parents!

” Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! .

” The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

“I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

” I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match !, Leodis Andrellton Jackson welcome to the world baby Leo.”