Kemi Afolabi Gets Into Heated Argument With Toyin Abraham Over Support For Tinubu (Video)

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi got into a heated argument with her colleague and close pal, Toyin Abraham, over her ‘adamant’ support for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A live video session between Kemi Afolabi and Toyin Abraham captured moments the former angrily called out Toyin for supporting Tinubu.

Although, they did not exchange insulative words, Kemi Afolabi expressed anger because Toyin Abraham vouched for Tinubu.

Kemi Afolabi iterated some issues in Nigeria, including the EndSARS mass killings, fuel scarcity, poor conditions of public infrastructure and lack of social amenities for the less privileged.

Kemi Afolabi, who claimed she is not soliciting support from fans, narrated her ordeals when she was in dire need of treatment and admitted to a public hospital.

Before the end of the video, the friends were able to speak calmly on Toyin Abraham’s support for Tinubu.

Watch video below: