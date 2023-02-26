Kwankwaso Defeats Tinubu In Ganduje’s LGA

All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has lost his Local Government Area (LGA) to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) l, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano state.

In the results announced by the returning officer, Adamu Jubril Al- Hassan, Kwankwaso polled 25,072 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who scored 16,773.

According to the collation officer, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar came third with 2,477 votes while the Labor Party candidate, Peter Obi had 202 votes.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso is leading in nine of the 10 local government council’s results declared so far.

The results of 34 local government councils are still being awaited at the time of filing this report.