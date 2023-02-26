Labour Party Candidate Wins Reps, Floors PDP, APC In Abia

The Labour Party candidate for Isiala Ngwa North and South federal constituency, Hon. Ginger Onwubibe, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s poll.

Ginger a former Council Chairman, defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s preferred candidate and his immediate past Chief of Staff, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, even in his Isialangwa South L.G.A.

He polled 20,411 votes to floor his closest rival, Agbazuere of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 13,508 votes while the APC got 2, 976.

Onwubibe, a member of the Abia State House of Assembly, left the PDP last year and defected to Labour Party following some loggerheads with the State Governor.