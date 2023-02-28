Labour Party’s Ireti Kingibe Wins FCT Senate Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial seat.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Sanni Saka, announced the result on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Saka said that Ireti scored 202,175 votes to emerge the winner, adding that Philip Aduda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes while Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with 78,905 votes.

“I, Professor Sanni Saka, thereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 FCT Senatorial district election held on February 25.

“The election was contested and the candidates received the votes as announced.

“That Ireti Kingibe having satisfied the requirement of the law has been declared the winner,” Mr Saka said.

He said the problem with the Bwari result that was earlier cancelled was rectified and the result was certified as valid.

He, however, said the result for Abaji remained cancelled because the problem had not been sorted out.

Meanwhile, Sulieman Ango, the APC agent and PDP Abdulrahman Mohammed refused to sign the result sheet, saying it was not authentic.