Labour Party’s Kozali Sends Kaduna PDP Rep, Gwani Packing After Four Terms

Mathew Donatus Kozali, the Labour Party candidate for House of Representatives, Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, has defeated the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lucas Gwani.

Koazali polled 10,508 voted ahead of Gwani, who polled 10,297 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gwani was seeking to occupy the seat for the fifth time.

The returning officer, Elija D. Ella, announcing the result at Kaura Local Government Secretariat in southern part of the State, declared Kuzai as the winner, while Benjamin Kumai Gugong of the All Progressives Congress came third with 9, 919 votes.