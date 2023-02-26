Lagos Police To Investigate Polling Unit Where Voters Were Forced To Vote APC

The Lagos State Police Command has said it would commence investigation of polling unit where voters were forced to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

A Twitter user, @omoelerinjare had posted a video reporting a polling unit in Surulere area of Lagos state where voters were been sent home if they would not vote the APC during the poll.

He said, “This is happening right now at Fehintola Giwa Street Aguda, Surulere, Lagos state. They are asking people who won’t vote APC should go home. INEC what’s happening. Explain to us!”

In the video, an unidentified man was seen saying in pidgin English, “If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you come here. I go come look am, if I see you vote another party, you go enter wahala.”

Reacting via his Twitter handle, the police command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, described the act as criminal and against the Electoral Act 2022.

He said, “This is totally criminal and against the Electoral Act, 2022. Investigation and prosecution will commence.”

