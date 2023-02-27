‘Lie From The Pit Of Hell”- Gov Wike Denies Moving Around With Soldiers To Intimidate Voters

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied allegations that he moved around with soldiers to intimidate and cause disruption during last Saturday, February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

In a statement released by the State Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone, Governor Wike said the allegations that he was involved in electoral misconduct during the election are just the wicked imagination of failed evil doers.

“Let it be clearly stated that after Gov. Wike and his wife managed to cast their vote last Saturday, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day. It was, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against the governor, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that Gov. Wike moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes. This is, indeed, a lie taken from the very abyss of hell.

For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Wike does not have a single soldier in his formal and informal entourage at any time, more so, during election time. The governor did not for whatever reason visit or move around after casting his vote. The accusation of him moving around to intimidate or cause any disruption of any kind derives only from the wicked imagination of evil doers but they have failed.” the statement read

Finebone mentioned that a group of persons have been peddling a doctored audio and visual clip aimed at incriminating the governor and tarnishing his image.

READ MORE: ‘You’re Now Deliberately Being Disruptive’ – INEC Chairman Tells Melaye

“Of particular mention is a doctored audio clip that was concocted by Saharareporters during the 2016 re-run election in Rivers State in which they purported same to be a discussion between the governor and Hon. Dum Dekor. That audio concoction was duly discredited and discarded as a piece of rubbish masterminded by evil people to tarnish the image of Gov. Wike.