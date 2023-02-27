LP Calls For Calm, Appeals To INEC To Upload Nasarawa Result

The Labour Party (LP), Nasarawa State chapter, has appealed to party loyalists across the 13 local government areas of the state to remain law abiding citizens and remain calm over Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), delay in uploading election results.

Mr Alex Emmanuel, LP State Chairman, while briefing journalists on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital, called on INEC to, as a matter of urgency, upload election results as earlier pleged before the 2023 election.

He explained that INEC’s delay to upload election results has called for concern among Nigerians, particularly party supporters in Nasarawa, and in the country as a whole.

His words: “Based on the reports we are receiving from our polling agents across the 13 local government areas of the state that the results have not been uploading in the server is the reason for this press conference.

“INEC said it will make sure that election results are transmitted electronically in this year’s election but since yesterday the election results are yet to be uploaded into the server.”

“We are concerned and afraid that election results can be manipulated if the results cannot be uploaded from the polling unit, how can the results be transmitted from the collation centre,” he added.

He, however, applauded INEC for bringing innovation in this year’s election, especially the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, and appreciated security personnel for maintaining law and order.

Mr. Emmanuel, LP State Chairman, also commended the people of Nasarawa State for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party to make Nigeria great again.