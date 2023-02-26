Manchester United Win Carabao Cup To End Six Years Trophy Wait

Manchester United claimed their first trophy since 2017 with 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle’s own wait for silverware, stretching back to 1969, goes on after two goals inside six minutes in the first half established Manchester United’s superiority and set them on their way to a first success under manager Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he headed home Luke Shaw’s free-kick.

His side doubled their advantage after Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s shot out of the reach of Newcastle’s debutant keeper Loris Karius, deputising for the suspended Nick Pope.

Newcastle attempted to rally in the second half, but the goals have dried up at the wrong time for Eddie Howe’s men.

It meant Manchester United were back in the honours after last tasting success six years ago when lifting the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, and also winning this competition in the same campaign.

READ MORE: Manchester United To Play Newcastle In EFL Final

United’s renaissance under Ten Hag now has tangible reward in the shape of a trophy, with the power to add more this season.

The Dutchman’s strong leadership and tactical acumen has transformed them since that nightmare opening to the season when they lost at home to Brighton and shipped four first-half goals in a humiliating loss at Brentford.

The arrival of the outstanding Casemiro, the superb development of the combative Lisandro Martinez and Rashford’s rejuvenation have helped to make the Old Trafford outfit a serious proposition again.