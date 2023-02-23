Most popular online slot – Starburst from Netent

NetEnt is one of the most popular providers of online casino software, and the Starburst slot is an example of the quality of their products. Whenever a player claims a casino bonus and wants to win something at an online casino, they are very likely to choose Starburst by Netent.

The game itself is a 5-reel, 10-payline video slot with a colorful, space-themed design. The symbols are all brightly coloured gems, and the overall aesthetic is very pleasing to the eye.

Symbols

The wild symbol is a yellow gemstone and substitutes for all other symbols except the scatter. The scatter is a purple gemstone, and three or more of them trigger the free spins round in most Swiss slot games and casino online Elveția. During the free spins round, you can win up to 50x your total bet. Starburst is a simple but fun game that can be quite profitable if you get lucky with the free spins round.

Why play Starburst?

There are many reasons why NetEnt’s online slot game Starburst is so popular. Firstly, it’s a very easy game to understand and play. Even if you’ve never played an online slot before, you’ll be able to quickly figure out how to play Starburst. Plus, the game is very visually appealing. The graphics are colorful and vibrant, and the music is upbeat and upbeat.

Another reason for Starburst’s popularity is that it offers a wide variety of betting options, so both high rollers and casual players can enjoy the game.

NetEnt

NetEnt is one of the leading software providers for online casinos, and their slots are some of the most popular games on the market. There are many reasons why it’s worth playing NetEnt slots. Firstly, they offer a wide range of themes to suit all tastes. From classic fruit slots to movie-themed slots, there’s something for everyone.

They also come with plenty of bonus features, such as free spins and wild symbols, which can help boost winnings. With so many offerings, it’s no wonder NetEnt slots are some of the most sought after games in the online casino world.

Casino Bonuses

When playing online slots, there are a number of different bonuses you can claim. The most common is the welcome bonus, which is usually offered to new players when they create an account and make their first deposit. Typically, welcome bonuses match the amount you deposit by a certain percentage, up to a maximum amount.

Other common bonuses include reload bonuses, which are awarded to players who make additional deposits, and free spins bonuses, which give you the opportunity to play a certain number of spins on a particular slot without risking any of your own money.

Conclusion

All in all, Starburst is one of the most popular online slots and is a great choice if you want to play a game that offers thrilling gameplay, great sound effects and pleasing visuals. Plus, it’s often part of casino bonus offers, so you can get free spins when you sign up or make a deposit. Whether it’s your first time playing online slots or you’ve played them before and are looking for a new game to try, Starburst certainly has it all.