N4.9bn Fraud: Fani-Kayode Absent In Court, Counsel Says Former Minister Hospitalized

The trial of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja was stalled on Monday as the ex-minister was absent from court owing to health reasons.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fani-Kayode on a 12-count charge bordering on use of false documents, fabricated evidence before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe, procuring execution of documents by false pretence and tendering forged medical report before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he is being prosecuted for alleged N4.9bn fraud.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned December 17, 2021.

Recall the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was recently invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for tweeting that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met with some unnamed army generals in a bid to start a coup that will scuttle the forthcoming elections.

However, at the hearing of the issue on Monday, the defendant’s counsel, Wale Balogun, informed the court that Fani-Kayode was indisposed, due to health reasons since his running battle with both the DSS and the Police.

“We regret to announce to your lordship that the defendant is not in court due to health reasons, and secondly due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the police,” he said.

READ ALSO: Allow DSS Finish Its Work, Leave Fani-Kayode Alone – APC PCC Tells Police

The lawyer informed the court that “since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting every day at the DSS, and while he was doing this, the Nigeria Police invited him.

“Since we left here at the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind, and that has affected his health.

“On the 16th, he was at the hospital and on Saturday he was also readmitted at the National Hospital.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today, but the other days, 21 and 22.

“We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him resolve those issues.”

Balogun said he had shared some documents with the prosecution in that regard.

Bilikisu Buhari, the EFCC prosecuting counsel, responding, said, “The defence counsel this morning, shared with us two documents; one is a medical report and another from the Nigeria Police.

“In the circumstance, we leave the decision to the discretion of the court.”

Having listened to the lawyers, Abike-Fadipe, adjourned the case till May 24 and 25 for trial continuation.