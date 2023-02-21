NNPP House Of Reps Candidate Dies Four Days To Election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s candidate for the Wudil/Garko House of Representatives Constituency in Kano state, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa, has died.

According to reports, Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness on Monday, February 20.

While condoling with Isa’s family, the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, described his demise as shocking and a huge vacuum that can’t be replaced. Kwankwaso said Isa dedicated his time, wealth and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community.

Praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings, Kwankwaso stated;

“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter.”

The deceased has been buried in Kano according to the Islam rites.