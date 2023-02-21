NRC Suspends Train Services For Saturday Election

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that train services across the country would be suspended from Saturday the 25th, to Monday, February 27, 2023.

This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday. Spokesperson of the NRC, Mr Mahmood Yakub who made the announcement, said in a statement;

“In view of the forthcoming presidential general election in the country, the Board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC), hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers of the temporary suspension of train services from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th February 2023, to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“These train services include; Abuja – Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS), Lagos – Ibadan Train Service (LITS), and Iddo Lagos – Ijoko interstate Mass Transit passengers’ train services. However, the management assures the general public of the normal train services recommencement on Tuesday 28th February 2023.”