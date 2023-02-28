Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Cross River

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has defeated other presidential candidates in Cross River State.

The state collation officer, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, declared the results at the state collation centre in Calabar Tuesday morning.

According to him, APC scored 130,520 votes, PDP got 95,425 votes, while NNPP scored 1,644 votes, revealing that Obi won the election in the state with 179,917 votes.

“Total valid votes were 416,968, while rejected votes are 24,608. The total votes cast is 441,576,” he added.

Sighting the geographical peculiarities of the state for the delay, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Gabriel Yomere, apologised for the late collation of the results.