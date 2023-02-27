Obi Missing In Action As Tinubu Wins Ekiti, Atiku Tops Osun

The results of Saturday’s election declared so far show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the poll in Ekiti State while Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, topped Osun State, leaving Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi behind in both States.

Tinubu, who polled over 201,494 votes across the 13 local government areas of Ekiti State, was announced the winner by the state Collation Officer, Akeem Lasisi, on Sunday.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, further disclosed that the PDP scored 89,554 votes while the Labour Party (LP) garnered 11,397 votes just as the New Nigerian Peoples Party got 264 votes in the State.

He said, “Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters; out of this, the number of accredited voters is 315,058. Total valid votes, 308,171; the number of rejected votes, 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,470. This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State.”

On the other hand, in Edo State, the LP’s Peter Obi, is leading his opponents where he has recorded an early lead in eight Local GovernmentAreas (LGAs).

The APC candidate, Tinubu is also leading in Oyo State where he was declared the winner in 31 out of 33 LGAs announced so far.

The results were announced by the local government collation officers at the INEC office in Ibadan, the state capital, under the supervision of the acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Babatunde Olusola.

Other results showed that the former Lagos State governor had won nine LGA so far declared in Kwara State.

The results indicate that the APC came first in Oke Ero, Ilorin East, Asa, Offa, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, Oyun and Ilorin South.

The result of Ilorin West which is the fourth local government in Kwara Central Senatorial zone has yet to be collated while that of six other LGAs were being expected as of press time.

Nonetheless, the APC performed well in six out of seven LGAs of Katsina State which results were declared as of Sunday afternoon.

The LGAs are Matazu, Dutsi, Charanchi, Ingawa, Musawa and Kaita. But the PDP won in the Batsari LGA.

Aliyu Sabo, the returning officer for Batsari LGA, disclosed that the election could not be held in two wards of the council due to the activities of terrorists which scared away voters.

However, he did not reveal the names of the two wards, promising to do so in his formal report on the election.

In Osun State, the PDP presidential candidate won in 20 of the 30 LGAs announced by the state Collation Officer, Tolulope Ogunsola, at the INEC office in Osogbo on Sunday.

Atiku won Ede North and South, the two local areas under Ede town, where the State governor, Ademola Adeleke hails from.

The party also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, local government, where ex-Osun Governor, Bisi Akande hails from; Odo Otin, ex-governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s LGA, Orolu, Egbedore and Ilesa East, the local government of the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

The PDP equally cleared Irepodun, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, Ayedire, Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Ifelodun and Ilesa West.

However, the APC secured victory in Ife East, where the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore voted, as well as Ife Central and Boripe local government of ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Tinubu also won in Olorunda and Osogbo, the two local government areas within the Osogbo metropolis, where the Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru voted.

He won in Isokan, Irewole, Ayedaade, Ejigbo and Iwo LGAs.

Announcing the results, Ogunsola said Peter Obi of LP polled 23,283, while Kwankwaso of NNPP had 713 votes.

Atiku got 354, 366 and Tinubu polled 343, 945.

Giving a breakdown of the poll, Ogunsola said, “Total registered voters was 1,954,800, accredited voters, 759,362, valid votes,733, 203, invalid votes, 23,541 and total votes cast, 756,744.’’