Ogun Protesters Set Banks Ablaze Over Naira Scarcity

Ogun State has recorded another protest over scarcity of the redesigned naira notes on Monday in the Sagamu Lo­cal Government Area (LGA) of the State as embattled youths set ablaze branches of Union Bank and Keystone Bank in the town.

According to sources, the protest started in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Baba­tunde Ajayi, with youths bar­ricading the Sagamu-Benin Express­way preventing movements and setting bonfires.

Information Nigeria reports that the violence broke out as a result of alleged stoppage of the banks’ operations with Automated Teller Machines (ATM) reportedly not dispensing cash since last week. ­

The videos shared on Mon­day showed many residents watching as Keystone Bank and Union Bank were set ablaze with some youths hold­ing planks in protest.

Recall that last Friday, protesters barri­caded the Mowe-Ibafo area of the state, with many residents blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Ex­pressway in protest of the woes and hardship caused by the lin­gering scarcity of the naira.

In Sagamu, the protest caused unrest and threw the town into chaos.

Kayode Segun-Okeowo, a youth leader in the town, de­scribed the act as a motivated destruction and not a protest.

“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It is motivated to cause destruction. Those be­hind this must stop,” he said.

He also confirmed that two commercial banks were set on fire.

The protesters also invaded Sagamu LGA secretariat, shattered windows and broke doors, carting away the mace of the council’s legis­lative house.

Afo­labi Odulate, the Council’s chairman, confirmed the de­velopment saying, “Yes, they did invade the sec­retariat. No one was attacked. We had moved workers away before they arrived here.

“They stole the mace. Yes, they did.”

He, however, said normal­cy had returned as police and soldiers have taken over the community.

However, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remo, addressing the residents via a statement called for calm.

His words, “I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful as we con­tinue to engage the Federal Government.

“This policy is not from the state or local government. Therefore, the destruction of lives and property will only compound an already bad sit­uation.

“I urge our people to contin­ue to accept the old notes in line with the Supreme Court ruling. No person who accepts the old notes would lose out. I can as­sure you of that, and please hold on to that promise.

“Further, I am also mandat­ing all our market people to continue to accept the old notes. I hereby undertake that no one will lose out for possessing the old notes.”

Watch Video

https://twitter.com/GistReel/status/1627612685545222145?t=kcpe_aGClE9cDTCex6OkFA&s=19