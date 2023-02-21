Ogun Protesters Set Banks Ablaze Over Naira Scarcity

Ogun State has recorded another protest over scarcity of the redesigned naira notes on Monday in the Sagamu Local Government Area (LGA) of the State as embattled youths set ablaze branches of Union Bank and Keystone Bank in the town.
According to sources, the protest started in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, with youths barricading the Sagamu-Benin Expressway preventing movements and setting bonfires.
Information Nigeria reports that the violence broke out as a result of alleged stoppage of the banks’ operations with Automated Teller Machines (ATM) reportedly not dispensing cash since last week.
The videos shared on Monday showed many residents watching as Keystone Bank and Union Bank were set ablaze with some youths holding planks in protest.
Recall that last Friday, protesters barricaded the Mowe-Ibafo area of the state, with many residents blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest of the woes and hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.
In Sagamu, the protest caused unrest and threw the town into chaos.
Kayode Segun-Okeowo, a youth leader in the town, described the act as a motivated destruction and not a protest.
“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It is motivated to cause destruction. Those behind this must stop,” he said.
He also confirmed that two commercial banks were set on fire.
The protesters also invaded Sagamu LGA secretariat, shattered windows and broke doors, carting away the mace of the council’s legislative house.
Afolabi Odulate, the Council’s chairman, confirmed the development saying, “Yes, they did invade the secretariat. No one was attacked. We had moved workers away before they arrived here.
“They stole the mace. Yes, they did.”
He, however, said normalcy had returned as police and soldiers have taken over the community.
However, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remo, addressing the residents via a statement called for calm.
His words, “I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful as we continue to engage the Federal Government.
“This policy is not from the state or local government. Therefore, the destruction of lives and property will only compound an already bad situation.
“I urge our people to continue to accept the old notes in line with the Supreme Court ruling. No person who accepts the old notes would lose out. I can assure you of that, and please hold on to that promise.
“Further, I am also mandating all our market people to continue to accept the old notes. I hereby undertake that no one will lose out for possessing the old notes.”
Watch Video
https://twitter.com/GistReel/status/1627612685545222145?t=kcpe_aGClE9cDTCex6OkFA&s=19