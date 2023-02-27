‘Okada Rider’, Matthew Of Labour Party Defeats Sitting Kaduna PDP Reps Member

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced Labour Party (LP) candidate, Donatus Mathew, winner of the Kaura Constituency, in the Federal House of Representatives for Kaduna State.

Elijah Ella, the returning officer, who declared the result on Sunday, said Mathew polled a total of 10,508 to defeat four term member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was also the Minority Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lucas Gwani, who had a total vote of 10, 297 votes.

The returning officer said the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed with 9,919 votes, while New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) secured 5,354 votes to come third and fourth, respectively.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the declaration of the winner, the member-elect, thanked the electorates for the confidence reposed in him to represent them at the federal level.

As great jubilation amongst commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in Southern Kaduna ensued, Donatus solicited support and cooperation from the people and pledged to carry everyone along to achieve desired success.

The incumbent member, Gwani, congratulated the member-elect and wished him well.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and accept the electorate’s will, even as he noted that God gives and takes power.