“One Of The Candidates We Don’t Want Offered Me N20m To Post For Him” – Ashmusy Reveals

Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, a skit maker and content creator has revealed how she rejected the offer of a whopping N20 million to post and vote for a particular presidential candidate.

Although, she didn’t mention names, the Entertainer via her verified Instagram page revealed that she was not willing to sell her soul to the devil because of money.

Ashmusy further stated that for her family, she had to blatantly reject the advert offer.

READ ALSO: Rivers Reps Member, Chinyere Igwe Arrested With Dollars To Buy Votes For Atiku

She wrote: “Confession, I got offers of N10 million to 20 million for one political post. (For the other candidate that we don’t want). It was tempting, I won’t lie.

“But realising that I am going to be selling my soul to the devil, realising my children, grandchildren, family, loved ones, will be in the country suffering. Because I made a stupid decision to post/vote for the wrong person.. I said a big no!

“Because in this country, even the rich is suffering. How can I work so much to make my money in naira, just for the Naira to be dropping like pure water everyday. If you change it to pounds or dollars, you will just cry. Please we are all tired, forget. Abeg.“

See post below: