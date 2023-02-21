Opposition Of APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket A Plot To Deceive Nigerians – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says Nigerians kicking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket are only bent on deceiving the electorate.

Umahi who said this on Monday during an interactive session with journalists while inspecting the ongoing work at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke, explained that the party is a big house where squabbles cannot be completely ruled out.

The governor further advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the Muslim-Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

“We have a Christian-Christian ticket in Ebonyi, and in other places, you have Muslim-Christian, Christian-Muslim tickets, among others. It is not the ticket that matters but the performance,” the Ebonyi governor explained.

“The contention on the same-faith ticket was just a way to deceive the people.”

The Ebonyi governor said he was not worried about any dispute within the party, adding that APC is still poised to win overwhelmingly in the upcoming elections.

“In every big house, there are vessels of honour and dishonour and all of them work to the glory of God. When there are no small squabbles, how do we tell the stories of our triumph?

“God has set His table before those who want to destroy us so that His glory will be magnified.”

The governor also noted that he watched the APC rally in Borno and “has never seen such a crowd.”