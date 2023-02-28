PDP’s Ex-Gov Shekarau Wins Kano Central Senatorial Seat For NNPP

The former governor of Kano Ibrahim Shekarau, has been declared the winner of the state’s central senatorial seat.

According to report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Tijani Darma, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, who announced the results of the election, said Shekarau polled 456,787 votes to defeat Alhaji Abdulkarim Zaura of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 168,677 votes and Hajiya Laila Buhari of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 55,237 votes.

In September 2022, Shekarau, a senator representing Kano central, was listed as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) — a party he had dumped in August 2022 for the PDP.

The former minister had left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the NNPP after months of leadership tussle with Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

Shortly after the announcement of the results, Shehu Usman, NNPP’S agent, accused INEC of failing to replace Shekarau who defected from the party to the PDP.

He added that despite a court order directing INEC to accept the name of a fresh candidate, Rufai Hanga, the commission refused to comply.

Yusuf Atta APC’s agent asked INEC to declare Abdulkarim Zaura, the party’s candidate, who came second as the winner because Shekarau did not participate in the election.

However, Darma told the party agents to report their complaints to INEC and the election tribunal that would be set up.