Peter Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu With Wide Margin In Abia

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the Saturday’s presidential election in Abia State.

The State’s returning officer for the presidential election, Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo (FUNAI), declared the results at INEC state office in Umuahia on Monday.

According to him, Obi scored 327,095 votes or 86 per cent of the 381,683 total votes in the South East State, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party got 22,676 votes to place a distant second.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress garnered 8,914 votes to come third.

The margin of the LP presidential candidate was so wide that none of his counterparts could get the minimum 25 per cent of votes cast in the State.