Peter Obi Wins All Local Governments In Enugu

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won all 17 Local Government Areas in Enugu State on Saturday in a landslide victory.

According to the results announced on Monday by Maduebibisi Iwe, the State collation officer and Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Obi scored 428,640 votes out of the 456,424 valid votes in the election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party scored 15,749, the All Progressives Congress scored 4772 votes while New Nigeria Peoples Party had 1808.

Iwe stated that a total of 2,112793 persons registered for the election in the State, adding that 482,990 were accredited while 12,467 votes were rejected in the exercise.

“With the conclusion of the collation process in the state, we will now transmit the result to the National Collation centre of the 2023 presidential election at Abuja”, he said while thanking stakeholders for their cooperation in the success of the collating process.