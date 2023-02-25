Peter Obi Wins APC National Chairman’s Polling Unit In Nasarawa

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost votes in his polling unit to the Labour Party (LP) after the ballots were counted on Saturday for the presidential election.

Earlier today, Abdullahi cast his vote at the Angwan Rimi Ward Polling Unit 010 Keffi Government Reserved Area, Nasarawa State.

The LP had a total of 132 votes while the ruling APC followed with 85 votes.

For the senatorial position, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led with 184, APC with 55 votes, while the LP had 42 votes.

For the House of Representatives, the SDP led with 159 votes, APC had 46 votes while the LP had 30 votes.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi while speaking with journalists, expressed delight over the turnout of voters in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, the fact that the people defied the hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity was an indication that people were enthusiastic to elect their preferred leader.

READ ALSO: PDP Governor, Ortom Spotted Voting Labour Party’s Peter Obi

The chairman also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in collaboration with the military and other agencies.

He further expressed optimism his Party would win the election based on the competence of its candidate and the impressive performances of president Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.

His words: “The turnout of the voters is highly impressive inspire of the problems of fuel and naira scarcity. I never thought the people would come out like this.

“The APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the election going by all the indications on ground and enthusiasm of Nigerians to return the APC to government again.”

Similarly, the commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, said the State was generally peaceful as there was no case of violence from any of the three senatorial districts.

“So far, we’ve visited Nasarawa – Eggon, Akwanga and Lafia among other places. All the security agencies are on ground and there was no case of any ugly incidence

“We have about 7, 000 unifirmemd men on ground and they have been very efficient. No case of rigging or vote buying from any where,” he said.