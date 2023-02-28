Peter Obi Wins With Wide Margin In Edo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has emerged victorious in Edo State with a wide margin.

The Independent National Elecroral Commission’s (INEC’s) State Collation Officer for Edo, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, who made the declaration in Benin, Edo State disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in distant third with the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming second.

LP garnered 331,163 votes, APC had 144,471 votes while PDP got 89,585 votes with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) recording 2,743 votes.

The Labour Party won the presidential election in 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North-East, Egor, Esan South-East, Esan West, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon, Ovia South-West, Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Ovia North-East, in Edo South and Edo Central.

APC won in six LGAs of Owan West, Owan East, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako West and Etsako East, all in Edo North Senatorial District, where Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the Party, hails from.