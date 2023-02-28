Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper “Romance” After Gun Duel In Cross River

A notorious gangster cum kidnapper identified as Kufre, also known as “Romance” has been arrested by men of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad of the Cross River State Command.

According to CrossRiverWatch, the arrest was made on Tuesday evening, February 28, after a gun battle that lasted for minutes.

He was arrested at the borrow pit behind the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS)

The operation was led by the Commander of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, SP Ogini Chukwuma, and his men.

The police said the suspect has so far confessed to several kidnappings involving lectures, medical doctors, Abonima’s wife, a journalist’s wife, and many more.

He also confessed to two killings – Dede and Papa both in 2020.

He has been on the Police wanted list for years, and lost many of his boys to the bullets of Policemen in the course of sniffing him out.