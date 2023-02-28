Police Arrest Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa For Alleged Murder, Arson

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the leader of the House of Representatives.

Doguwa, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, was nabbed over alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) secretariat, during the just concluded polls.

The police told reporters that Doguwa was arrested at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) as he was about to board a flight to Abuja.

Report obtained from the police in Tudun Wada, alleged that Doguwa personally led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP secretariat where at least two persons were burnt to death.

The incident allegedly took place during the collation of the results of Doguwa/Tudunwada House of Representatives election, which Doguwa was eventually declared to have won.

“He also (allegedly) used the pistol of his orderly and fired at several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.

“He is currently cooling off in the State Criminal Investigation Department,” a source in the police, who is familiar with the investigation and asked not to be named, told Daily Trust

However, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, spokesman of the Kano Police Command, could not be reached for comment as at the time of this report.

Before his arrest, Doguwa had at a press briefing with journalists, denied any culpability and said he learnt that police were looking for him but he had not received any formal invitation.

At the briefing, he denied allegations that he shot at several individuals in the fraca that broke out, saying he does not own a gun nor does he know how to fire one.

“I never held a gun. I don’t even know how to hold a gun. I also never held any weapon throughout the election,” he said.

He furthered that the crisis started when NNPP supporters came with the mindset of burning the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission and were repelled by supporters of the All Progressives Congress.