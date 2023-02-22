Polls: Use Your PVCs To “Pepper Wicked People” On Saturday – Wike Tells Nigerians

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has urged residents of the State to go out promptly and massively vote on Saturday for the presidential candidate that has their interest at heart and recompensing those that don’t with defeat.

Wike, who stated this on Tuesday during the kick-off of the second phase of Ahoada-Omoku Road at Ogbo/Ukordu Junction in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State has constantly refused to openly name his choice presidential candidate.

However, he had consistently called on residents of the State to honour the agreement he reached with them on the preferred flagbearer.

Meanwhile, he expressed unflinching confidence in the willingness of voters in the State to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to “pepper” their opponents.

His words: “I am sure you must have brought out your PVC and kept it very well so that nobody will say my PVC is missing. Go now and put it under your pillow.

“By 6:30 in the morning on Saturday make sure you’re in your various polling units and use your PVC and pepper them. Help us and use your PVC to pepper those wicked people.”