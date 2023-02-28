Presidential Election: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, the winner.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, in Owerri was Charles Esimone, the State’s returning officer.

According to him, Obi had 352,904 while Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scored 66,171 votes.

On the other hand, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party got 30,044 while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party had 1,536 votes.

However, the final results were collated in 26 out of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the State.

He said owing to violence in Njaba LGA, result was not collated.