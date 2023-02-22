Presidential Polls: Reject Tinubu On Saturday – Obaseki Tells Nigerians

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has charged voters across Nigeria not to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the election on Saturday, February 25.

While speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign grand finale on Tuesday, at Uwa Primary School in Benin City, the State capital, Obaseki urged Nigerians to reject Tinubu.

Obaseki said the former Lagos State governor had campaigned against him in the 2020 Edo governorship election, but was rejected by Edo people, noting: “That man who said reject Obaseki (in 2020), now you should reject him. You will reject Tinubu. By the grace of God, he will never become the President of our country.”

The governor alongside his deputy, Philip Shaibu and PDP leaders however called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election, noting that only PDP can rescue and save the country from its present socio-economic woes.

According to him, Atiku has promised to support the Benin Port and other landmark projects to facilitate economic growth and development in the State if elected as President.

“We have tried with security in the State. We have improved security and with Atiku, we will do more to secure the State and Nigeria. With Atiku Abubakar, these challenges, problems, and troubles will be a thing of the past in our Country.”

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Won’t Work – Baba-Ahmed

“I have sat with Atiku Abubakar and asked him what he will do for Edo people. He asked me what Edo people want and I said we need a seaport, and he promised to support the Benin Port.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar believes in the devolution of power to allow states with more money and responsibilities to do more and develop their regions,” he stated.

Obaseki furthered that, “I was in Yola on Saturday and from what I saw, the PDP has won this election and we want Edo to be counted as a part of states that voted for Atiku Abubakar. We should be amongst the states that won for PDP. On Saturday PDP will win the election.”

While introducing all PDP candidates for various elective positions in the general election, he added, “The governor will work more if PDP is at the Federal. We all need to vote for PDP candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.”

However, Shaibu, on his part said, “Nigerians are hungry, and suffering and APC is the cause of it. Kidnapping in the land and scarcity of cash in Nigeria are all caused by APC and they don’t deserve our votes come 2023 general elections.”

“Atiku is the only one that has continued to campaign with the restructuring of the nation. To do that, he needs the Senate and House of Representatives members to support and strengthen him for the great task of restructuring Nigeria. We need to vote for our senatorial and house of representatives candidates for this election. PDP all the way.”