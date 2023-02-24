Rivers Reps Member, Chinyere Igwe Arrested With Dollars To Buy Votes For Atiku

A member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, was allegedly arrested with over $500,000 in the early hours of Friday morning along Aba road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Igwe, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, allegedly claimed the money was given to him by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to ensure his electoral success in the State.

The police also recovered the sharing formula from the staunch supporter of the PDP.

Picture below shows how they plan to give dollars to security agencies and officials the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, who confirmed the arrest, told newsmen, “A statement on it will be released soon.