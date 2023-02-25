“See Them Now” – Keyamo Reacts As Police Arrest Atiku’s Campaigner With $500,000 In Rivers

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), on Friday, reacted to the arrest of Chinyere Igwe, a House of Representative member, by the Rivers State Police Command.

Information Nigeria had reported that the police arrested Igwe, a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in possession of $500,000 along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Apart from the foreign currency in his possession, the Police also found a sharing formula to beneficiaries in the 23 local government areas of the State as well as security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Rivers Police Command, in a statement shared on Twitter, said that the lawmaker was arrested for money laundering.

However, Keyamo reacting to the development in a tweet via Twitter mocked the opposition PDP for planing to buy votes with the cash found with the lawmaker.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the party was deceiving Nigerians by spreading propaganda that the naira redesign policy was meant to stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate from buying votes.

He wrote: “They were deceiving the public and spreading the propaganda that the NAIRA redesign policy was meant to stop a particular candidate who wants to buy votes. See them now.”