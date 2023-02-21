Senator Smart Adeyemi Joins Kogi Governorship Race

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, has announced his intention to run for the governorship election in the state.

The Senator purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms pegged at N50 million at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Abuja, on Monday.

Adeyemi while addressing newsmen after picking his forms said he has the requisite experience to govern the state.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Yahaya Bello, the incumbent Governor of the state, Abdulkarim Asuku, and a serving House of Representatives member; James Faleke are said to be interested in running for the office.

The senator said he is willing to fight for the survival of the less privileged in society.

“I am going to contest for governor of Kogi state. I have enough experience of what governance should be and have challenges of governance. I have been lucky to represent my state in the senate three times,” Adeyemi said.

“It is to my credit that I am one of the lawmakers that have sponsored the highest number of bills passed into law. I have the courage to lead and fight for the survival of the less privileged.

“I am exposed enough to give the best to our people. In politics, people contest for varied interests.

“Some of our contests are to see what value we can add to the lives of others and improve on what has been achieved.

“Some other aspirants have also collected the form but I am the aspirant to beat as far as required support and goodwill across the state are concerned.”