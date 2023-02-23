‘Sorry For Supporting APC Blindly’ – Buhari-Osinbajo Support Group Apologises To Nigerians, Backs Atiku

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group have requested the forgiveness of Nigerians for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress (APC) and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

The members announced their decision to dump the ruling party to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and work for the presidential success of Atiku Abubakar.

Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza, the national coordinator of the group, announced the decision along with other group members at a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday.

His words, “The members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group wish to officially decamp and transmute her operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“Our group is a formidable conglomerate of political sagacious like-minded individuals made of different supporters’ group, such as: Artisan Youth Organisations. However, our membership strength now stands at 9,313,846.

“We contributed immensely to the votes recorded by Independent National Electoral Commission, which saw the emergence of the Buhari/Osinbajo victory at polls in 2015 and 2019 Presidential elections, respectively.

READ ALSO: Atiku Will Trash Senseless Economic Policies, Stop Borrowing – PDP PCC

“The members of this conglomerate sincerely apologise to Nigerian, for our blind support given to the APC led bankrupt government that have failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorates. This colossal failure has caused the Nation unbearable quagmire.

“We hereby use this golden opportunity to appreciate the purposeful and profound leadership privilege accorded the group by Distinguished Senator Abubakar Mahdi and Deputy Director General, Technology and system(PCC).

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in his admonishing statement, encouraged the group to work assiduously to end this clueless era of the APC led administration in Nigeria.”

It added: “Therefore, the group has embarked on a continuous train-the-trainers’ Voters’ Education Program, primarily designed to enhance the electoral fortune of the Atiku/Okowa campaign mercenary.

“Our members are strategically located within the thirty-six State of the Federation, including the FCT, seven hundred and seventy-four Local Government Areas and the electoral Wards spread across Nigeria.

“The said mercenary had been given requisite electioneering training that would guaranty the desired win-win result for Atiku/Okowa in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“The group’s mandate also is targeted at 93,454,008 prospective voting population in Nigeria.”