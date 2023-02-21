Suspected Terrorist Attack Kogi LG Offices With Explosives

The administrative offices in the Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State were reportedly attacked with explosives on Monday evening by suspected terrorist.

According to SaharaReporters, the attacked building is close to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facility in the local government area.

The commission and the Kogi State command of the Nigerian Police Force are yet to react to the incident, although it was learnt that detectives had been deployed to the scene.

Recall that the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, claimed responsibility for a car bomb explosion that killed about four people and injured several others in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State in January.

The attack was the seventh to be claimed by the group in the state in the last eight months.