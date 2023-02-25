Thugs Shoot Voter At Kogi Polling Unit, Hoodlum Stabbed After Threatening Non-APC Voters

Voters in Ogege road, Odaba Polling Unit in Dekina Ward, Kogi State, have fled from the voting arena following the activities of political thugs who came in numbers to destroy voting materials.

Also, a young man identified as Akayama was allegedly gunned down at Anyigba, in Dekina Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The incident which happened at about 11am on Saturday had thugs take over the town, shooting sporadically and carting away electoral materials at different polling units with machetes.

The deceased, according to Daily Trust, who the locals claimed to be a graduate of Economics from the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba was shot dead at a polling unit in Iji-Anyigba.

The electoral process was further disrupted at Dekina, Agbeji, Ajiolo, Abejukolo and Ejule communities by the thugs.

In another incident, a suspected hoodlum popularly known as Ojochenemi Atidoga was allegedly stabbed to death by a soldier for disrupting the ongoing election at Open Space University Village polling unit, Anyigba, Dekina LGA of the State.

Before the incident, the hoodlum was said to be on rampage threatening to kill anybody who votes for any other party than the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Vanguard.

READ ALSO: 2023 Election: Protest Over Shortage Of Ballot Papers In Bayelsa

Many voters who were not APC supporters had to run away from the polling unit.

Through the intervention of military men on election duty, he was caught, beaten, and stabbed in the lap and was later left on the floor, where he bled to death.

Series of chaos however followed after the soldiers left the polling unit.

Okada riders alleged to be his fellow hoodlum invaded the polling unit and scattered the whole election process and made way with his corpse to an unknown destination.

Watch Videos

https://twitter.com/PO_GrassRootM/status/1629416727531474945?t=H8MYeBtIuIkXB4As-tKLiw&s=19

https://twitter.com/Etubi_Faye/status/1629427804398927872?t=H8MYeBtIuIkXB4As-tKLiw&s=19

Meanwhile, the Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, after casting his vote in Agassa, at the Okene Local Government Area of the State, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful conduct of the elections.

The governor, saying that it was a good development in the history of Nigeria, commended the early arrival of materials and polling officials, even as he attributed the large turnout of voters to the peaceful environment created by his administration.

While commending security agents for maintaining law and order, the governor, however, charged them to be civil in their approach.

The polling unit has total registered voters of 867.