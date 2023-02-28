Tinubu Files Suit To Stop LP, PDP From Halting Results’ Collation

The All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, filed a suit to prevent moves by opposition parties to halt the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election results.

The candidate and his party filed a suit to restrain the Labour Party, the People’s Democratic Party and others from halting the continuous announcement and collation of results of the poll.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Kano and marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023, the Action Alliance and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as defendants while the Vice Presidential of the APC, Kashim Shettima, was also listed as plaintiff.

According to Daily Trust, the plaintiffs in a motion on notice filed alongside the originating summons asked the court to make the order restraining the defendants from stopping the collation and announcement of the results.

They argued that “damages will not adequately compensate for the injury that may be occasioned on the Plaintiffs if by the Defendants stop the collation of the result.”