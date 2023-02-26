Tinubu Wins First Eight LGAs In South-West State, Ekiti

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has emerged winner of the election in all polls from eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.
The former Governor of Lagos State led his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
READ ALSO: 2023 Election: Senate President Lawan Loses Polling Unit To Atiku
South West is projected to be the stronghold of the APC presidential candidate.
Moreso, results from Ekiti, one of the States in the region, show Tinubu taking the lead as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The results from the Ekiti LGAs are below:
EFON ALAAYE LGA
APC 5873
LP 125
NNPP 03
PDP 2521
GBOYIN LGA
APC 11,969
LP 245
NNPP 11
PDP 4178
IJERO LGA
APC 12628
LP 373
NNPP 06
PDP 5731
IKERE LGA
APC 11659
LP 910
NNPP 24
PDP 7198
ISE-ORUN LGA
APC 11415
LP 497
NNPP 10
PDP 2734
IDO/OSI LGA
APC 11917
LP 782
NNPP 14
PDP 7476
IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA
APC 14265
LP 544
NNPP 24
PDP 5516
EKITI WEST LGA
APC 14516
LP 391
NNPP 10
PDP 4318