Tinubu Wins First Eight LGAs In South-West State, Ekiti

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has emerged winner of the election in all polls from eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

The former Governor of Lagos State led his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

South West is projected to be the stronghold of the APC presidential candidate.

Moreso, results from Ekiti, one of the States in the region, show Tinubu taking the lead as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results from the Ekiti LGAs are below:

EFON ALAAYE LGA

APC 5873

LP 125

NNPP 03

PDP 2521

GBOYIN LGA

APC 11,969

LP 245

NNPP 11

PDP 4178

IJERO LGA

APC 12628

LP 373

NNPP 06

PDP 5731

IKERE LGA

APC 11659

LP 910

NNPP 24

PDP 7198

ISE-ORUN LGA

APC 11415

LP 497

NNPP 10

PDP 2734

IDO/OSI LGA

APC 11917

LP 782

NNPP 14

PDP 7476

IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA

APC 14265

LP 544

NNPP 24

PDP 5516

EKITI WEST LGA

APC 14516

LP 391

NNPP 10

PDP 4318