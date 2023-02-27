Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Dissociates Self From Wife’s Choice Of Tinubu

Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has clarified his stance on his wife’s preferred presidential candidate.

Toyin is a staunch supporter of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Since coming out with her support for Bola Tinubu, a lot of her fans and colleagues have been knocking the actress, and some have even resorted to cursing her and her family.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Kolawole prayed that the curses rained on his children return back to the senders.

He however stated that the fact that his wife is supporting a particular party doesn’t mean that he is supporting her, adding that he did not campaign for any party.

“Good day everybody, it’s not like I asked anyone of you to vote for any candidate or campaigned for any party and the fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn’t mean that I’m supporting her. So, those of you laying curses on my children I rebuke it all and I wish you all the same. And I repeat I did not campaign for any candidate,” he wrote.

