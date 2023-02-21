Two Die As Car Rams Into Truck In Lagos

Two persons have been confirmed dead while many others sustained severe injuries in a road accident on Tuesday, at Alfred Rewane Road, by Marriage Registry intersection, and around Isheri, Igando area of Lagos.

The LASTMA Zonal Head around Isheri, Afolalu Gbenga, who confirmed the accident at Isheri, disclosed that two people (pedestrian and passenger) died instantly in the crash that involved a PSP truck and Honda Civic car (black APP 79 HF) at Isheri Roundabout immediately after General Hospital.

He confirmed further that the two dead victims were immediately handed over to medical personnel present at the scene of the accident by the officials.

“Investigation revealed that a Honda Civic car lost control from the other end of the road as a result of serious overspeeding and ran into a stationed PSP truck packing refuse by the roadside at Isheri.

“While the driver of the LT commercial bus sustained a serious internal injury on his back, his ‘motor boy’ had his right leg bone broken (fracture).

“While those two accident victims were rushed to the hospital, the PSP trucks and commercial LT bus were moved to Ikoyi Police Station for further investigations,” the statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, read.