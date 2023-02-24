Two Nigerian Men Arrested In Guyana Attempting To Mail Cocaine Overseas

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) has arrested two Nigerian nationals who attempted to post a box containing $400,000 worth in cocaine through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

The anti-drug agency in a statement on Thursday, February 23, 2023, identified the suspects as 33-year old Michael Emmanuel Ude and 26-year old Gift Obioha.

According to the statement, CANU agents at GPOC on Wednesday, February 22, intercepted Ude, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. CA, who was attempting to post a box containing several items.

“A subsequent search of the box was conducted in the presence of the said individual, which led to the discovery of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine,” the statement read.

“Michael Emmanuel Ude, 33 years, a Nigerian national of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 1.1lbs. (482g) with a street value of GUY $400,000.

“Further investigation, later resulted in the arrest of another Nigerian national Gift Obioha, 26 years, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. Investigations are ongoing.”

See photos below: