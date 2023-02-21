Two Nigerian Nationals Arrested In India For Drug Smuggling

The Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug smuggling and recovered 94 gm of heroin and 10 gm of ICE drug (methamphetamine) from their possession, the police said on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The two suspects who were apprehended are named as Stanley Okorie and Christopher, and they’re both residing Delhi home.

Briefing journalists, Verinder Saini, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau, said the accused were arrested from Delhi on Sunday and they will be produced before the court as the police will seek their remand for further questioning.

He said the team had already arrested two persons, Deepak of Jhajjar district with 50.47 gm heroin and Amritpal of Kishangarh, Chandigarh, in this case.

Accused Deepak and Amritpal were arrested on February 16 and 18, respectively, and during their interrogation they revealed that they had bought the drug from Stanley Okorie and Christopher.

Tracking their links, the police team reached Delhi and arrested the Nigerian nationals. He said they have been registered under the NDPS Act at Ram Nagar police station in Karnal and the police will also investigate their previous criminal record.