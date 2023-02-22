UCL: De Bruyne, Laporte Out Of Man. City’s Tie Against Leipzig

Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The pair did not train on Tuesday and have not been included in the squad travelling to Germany.

Both have been ruled out because of illness, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Defender John Stones also misses the game as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, but January signing Maximo Perrone has travelled.

Manchester City are looking to win the Champions League for the first time.

They are also looking to respond to the frustrating 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which left them two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

But despite the result, Guardiola was encouraged by the performance of his side.

“Last game against Nottingham was highest standards,” he said.

“I loved the way we play and we don’t win because it’s football. I do not have an answer on what happened in that situation.

“Today we trained and it’s there but that doesn’t mean we’ll win. But I have a good feeling.”