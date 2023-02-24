Vote-Buying: EFCC Intercepts N32.4m New Naira Notes In Lagos (Video)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have intercepted N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, February 24, 2023, said the suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

Recall that EFCC chairman, Abdul-Rasheed Bawa, earlier confirmed the arrest of a suspect with over N30m of the new Naira notes.

“The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32, 400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos,” the statement read.

“The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

“Tactical team of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC social media platforms.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store. They can also reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, [email protected]”

