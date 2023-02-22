Wizkid, Tems Win 2023 NAACP Awards

Popular Nigerian superstars, Tems and Wizkid, were among the first winners of the 2023 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Awards.

Tems won the Outstanding International Song category for “No Woman No Cry,” which is one of the theme songs of Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

On the other hand, Wizkid secured the Outstanding Collaboration (Contemporary) category for his feature on Chris Brown’s “Call Me Everyday.”

The 54th edition of the NAACP annual ceremony, which was held virtually to celebrate black excellence in art and entertainment, announced its winners on Monday night.

The Afrobeat stars also, in 2022, bagged the NAACP Image Awards for their collaboration in “Essence,” a track from the Made in Lagos album.