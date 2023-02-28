‘You Have Lost, Face It’ – Fani-Kayode Slams Melaye Over Action At National Collation Centre

Femi Fani-Kayode, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has fired former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, for disturbing the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) collation of presidential election results at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, yesterday.

Information Nigeria had reported that Melaye, who is the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), walked out of the national collation centre alongside Labour Party (LP) agents and some other parties, after insisting that results uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing portal (iReV) must be displayed for transparency before the exercise could continue.

But the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, shunned the attempt to disrupt the collation exercise and cautioned the former lawmaker not to be ‘disruptive’.

Fani-Kayode while reacting to the development in a tweet on Monday, said Melaye and the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, would be humiliated at the end of the exercise.

The spokesman of the APC PCC added that the election results would be announced whether Melaye was at the collation center or not.

The former Minister of Aviation, asked Melaye to tell Atiku to accept his defeat in shame and travel back to Dubai.

He tweeted: “Walking out does not mean you will escape disgrace at the polls. Whether you are there or not the results will be announced.

“You have LOST. Face it. Tell ur boss to lick his wounds, bury his head in shame & go back to Dubai forever. Stop crying like a baby that has soiled itself.”

The chieftain also called on operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to caution those trying to cause unrest owing to the conducted presidential electons.

“Dear DSS, kindly invite and caution those that are attempting to destabilise our country and are threatening the lives of our supporters before all hell breaks loose. We must all endeavour to keep the peace,” he said.