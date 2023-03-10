10 Feared Dead As Commercial Bus Rams Into Cement-Laden Truck In Enugu (Photos)

No fewer than ten persons were feared dead following a collision between a commercial bus and a truck loaded with cement on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The crash occurred around 9am on Thursday, March 9, 2023, near the CBN Bus Stop, when the 18-seater bus with Enugu registration number, XL884 ENU ran into an incoming trailer carrying bags of cement.

The two vehicles were said to be driving on a single lane as a result of the bad spots on the other lane.

According to The Nation, road safety officials and passers-by who moved swiftly to the scene pulled at least seven lifeless bodies out of the wreckage of the vehicles.

Other unconscious passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where more passengers were confirmed dead on arrival by medical officials.

One of the eyewitnesses, Chukwudi, said the vehicle, which loaded from Abakpa, in Enugu East local government was headed to New Market,. Enugu when the accident occurred.

“The driver whose name we have learnt is Simeon was coming from Abakpa and made an attempt to overtake another vehicle in his front that was emitting too much smoke from its exhausts,” the witness said.

“As he made attempt to overtake the vehicle, the trailer was very close and the next thing we heard was a loud sound and the bus was completely damaged. I don’t know how many survived but I counted over 8 dead bodies on the floor,”

Many others attributed the avoidable crash to the poor state of the road which has forced many motorists to ply one-way.

