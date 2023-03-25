2023 AFCONQ: Peseiro Blames Bad Luck For Super Eagles Shock Loss To Guinea-Bissau

Jose Peseiro has attributed the Super Eagles shock 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in Friday’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers to bad luck.

A first half goal from Mama Balde secured Guinea-Bissau a first ever win against the Super Eagles.

The win took the Djurtus to seven points and top in Group A while the Super Eagles drop to second.

“I think we played very well in the first 30 minutes but didn’t score,” Peseiro said in his post-match press conference. “It showed that our team is better than Guinea-Bissau. I can say bad luck was part of the reason we didn’t win.

“Some times the best teams can lose games this way, so everything went bad for us.

“We deserved much more because we created chances and pushed the opponent back and could have scored five, six goals it happens in football.“

The Portuguese however expressed confidence that the Eagles can win the reverse fixture as high as 3-0 based on their overall performance.

“If we put up same performance like we did today we can beat them 3-0 at their place because one team can’t always have good luck all the time.“

And when asked if he will be surprised if he gets sacked following the loss to Guinea-Bissau, Peseiro replied:”I would be surprised if I’m sacked now. In today’s game in the first 30 minutes we created chances but the likes of Osimhen, Chukwueze and Ndidi could not score.

“But I believe my team played better than the results reflect so for me it’s a joke to talk about sacking me.”