2023 Election: Atiku Heads To Tribunal To Challenge Tinubu’s Victory

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to contest the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as President-elect.

The filing was confirmed by a member of the Atiku Legal Team, Silas Joseph Onu, on Tuesday evening.

This comes hours after the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had similarly filled a petition at the election petitions tribunal in Abuja, challenging Tinubu’s status as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The petition marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, has INEC; Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the APC as the 1st to 4th respondents.

The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election. They want an order mandating INEC to retrieve the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to Obi.